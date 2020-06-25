Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.25. Devon Energy shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 249,248 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.