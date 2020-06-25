Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 4.2%

Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

