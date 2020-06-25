Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Up 5.2%

Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

