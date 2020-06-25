DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.02. 1,707,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,073 shares of company stock worth $15,602,418. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

