DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,073 shares of company stock worth $15,602,418. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.02. 1,707,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.