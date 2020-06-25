Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,433. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.50 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

