DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $727,843.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $727,843.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00773529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00222504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,186,037 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

