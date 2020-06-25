Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 2%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $30.45, 301,668 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 744,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YANG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

