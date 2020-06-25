DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Trading Up 1%

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.70, approximately 74,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 172,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB ASA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that DNB ASA/S will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

