Dogecoin Achieves Market Cap of $302.53 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $302.53 million and approximately $169.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsquare, Koineks and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00459194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003467 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,138,442,498 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Koineks, Graviex, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Robinhood, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Indodax, Gate.io, QBTC, Coinbe, CoinEx, Ovis, Livecoin, Novaexchange, Tux Exchange, Exrates, Bit-Z, Exmo, BX Thailand, C-Patex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, BCEX, Tidex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, cfinex, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Poloniex, YoBit, BitFlip, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Stocks.Exchange, Bittylicious, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Bits Blockchain. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

