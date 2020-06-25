Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $191.85. 2,448,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.