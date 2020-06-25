Dragonchain Hits Market Cap of $31.64 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Fatbtc and Tidex. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $89,497.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.01849805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00111577 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,202,417 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

