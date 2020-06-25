Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.98), approximately 272,569 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,312% from the average daily volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($5.82).

GROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Draper Esprit from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 617 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Draper Esprit from GBX 703 ($8.95) to GBX 634 ($8.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

