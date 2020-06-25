DREP Price Reaches $0.0034 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DREP has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01851713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111584 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.