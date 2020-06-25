Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 1% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $9,785.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,290.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.02518064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.68 or 0.02504504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00458960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00695470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00606416 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,017,541 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

