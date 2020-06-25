Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.61. 726,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.