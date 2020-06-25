ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 3,462 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

