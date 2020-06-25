Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 13.3%

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) shares shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 565,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 378% from the average session volume of 118,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

