Encavis (ETR:CAP) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €12.88 ($14.47) and last traded at €12.78 ($14.36), approximately 555,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.34 ($13.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

