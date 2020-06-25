EOS Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00026792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BCEX, ABCC and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,494,212 coins and its circulating supply is 933,794,201 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Kuna, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Binance, BitMart, BCEX, CoinBene, Kraken, Coinone, GOPAX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Neraex, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Mercatox, OEX, TOPBTC, IDCM, LBank, Tidebit, Liqui, WazirX, C2CX, Fatbtc, Bibox, QBTC, Rfinex, Coinbe, Bitbns, Ovis, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Vebitcoin, Bilaxy, Instant Bitex, CPDAX, Exmo, RightBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, BigONE, EXX, Tidex, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bitfinex, DOBI trade, Kucoin, ABCC, CoinEx, IDAX, YoBit, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Koinex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, OKEx, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Huobi and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

