EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Lessened by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $248.14. 16,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average of $216.17. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $257.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.