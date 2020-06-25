Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 0.6%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.37, 53,926 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,684,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPZM. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,378,943.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,999,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

