EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,798 shares during the period. EPR Properties comprises approximately 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 103,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,890. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

