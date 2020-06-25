Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.34

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 112000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

