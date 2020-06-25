Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.44. 77,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.83. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.