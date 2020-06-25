Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,669 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.74. 65,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,746. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.83. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

