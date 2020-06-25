Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $716.25 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $716.25 million and $445.20 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00066442 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinut, Gate.io, Koineks and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.02521008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Ovis, LBank, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, YoBit, OKEx, Gatehub, Crex24, ZB.COM, Coinone, Koineks, Kraken, Bitfinex, Exrates, Poloniex, Liquid, Coinbase Pro, Bittrex, FCoin, OKCoin International, Binance, CPDAX, BigONE, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Gate.io, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Korbit, CoinEx, QBTC, Bibox, EXX, HitBTC, HBUS, Bithumb, ABCC, Coinroom, ChaoEX, BCEX, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, C-CEX, Kucoin, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, Coinhub, Huobi, Upbit, CoinBene, Coinut, BitForex, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, RightBTC, Indodax, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

