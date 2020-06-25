Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 14,016,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,680,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

