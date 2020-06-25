F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 185,712 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of F5 Networks worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.45. 15,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

