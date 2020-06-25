Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is National Pension Service’s 7th Largest Position

National Pension Service lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Facebook worth $482,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.76.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.44. 13,875,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,814,476. The company has a market capitalization of $690.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.