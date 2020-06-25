Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.19.

Shares of FB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

