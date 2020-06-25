Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FB. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.67. 827,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

