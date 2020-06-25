Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.37

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 108573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.