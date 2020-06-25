Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Shares Up 4.7%

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, 238,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Fandom Sports Media Company Profile (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

