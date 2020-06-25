Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 306.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Shares of FMAO opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.