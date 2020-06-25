Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $20.68 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Bitrabbit, Bittrex and Coinsuper. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and $3.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.05091500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00055522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,067,259 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Hotbit, Coinall, Binance, IDEX, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, KuCoin, BitAsset, Bittrex, Dcoin, MXC, WazirX, BitMax, Bitbns and BiKi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

