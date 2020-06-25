Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 103,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 129.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 774,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,223,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $132.74. 108,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,337. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 253.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.