Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.79 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), approximately 7,218 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.79 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.47.

In related news, insider John Conoley purchased 137,618 shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.45) per share, with a total value of £1,995,461 ($2,539,723.81).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

