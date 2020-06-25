First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Raised by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,536. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.