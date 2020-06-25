FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Down 0.4%

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 3,640 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.