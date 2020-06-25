GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Down 2.6%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, 1,166 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

