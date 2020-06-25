Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Nomura

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Nomura from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 322,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

