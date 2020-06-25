GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $10.42

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.42. GAP shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 289,929 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

