GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.11), approximately 191,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.09).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.26. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In related news, insider Joanna Dentskevich purchased 17,000 shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £15,640 ($19,905.82).

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

