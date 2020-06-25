Genaro Network (GNX) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $10.66 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.05079390 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,051,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinMex, DigiFinex, Bibox, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

