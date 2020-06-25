Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Down 2.6%

Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 46,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.