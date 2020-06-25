Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $3,190,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

