Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

GL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,650. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.