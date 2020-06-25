GoldBlocks Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $11,566.83 and $6.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00773529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00222504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

