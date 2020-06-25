Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 5.9%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 8,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

